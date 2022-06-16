Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps - Pick Your Mountain

    America's First Corps - Pick Your Mountain

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Story

    I Corps

    America's First Corps is the Army's operational headquarters for the Indo-Pacific.

    Major subordinate commands include: 7th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division, and 11th Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    I Corps

    America's First Corps

