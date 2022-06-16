ASC welcomes new CSM during Change of Responsibility ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo assumed his new duties for U.S. Army Sustainment Command during a change of responsibility ceremony here, June 16 at Quarters One.



“It is truly an honor and privilege to be given the opportunity to continue to serve in our great military,” said Escobedo in his remarks during the ceremony. “I promise to always give 100 percent and then some and cherish every day I get to be part of this organization.”



Escobedo went on to thank Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, ASC commanding general, for providing him with the opportunity to serve as the senior enlisted leader of the organization.



Escobedo previously served as the command sergeant major for the Combined Armed Forces Support Command, Fort Lee, Virginia.



Escobedo assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, who has served as the ASC command sergeant major since November 2019. Torres’ new assignment will be to replace Escobedo as the command sergeant major for CASCOM.



“This is the first time I’ve presided over a ceremony where they are just switching hats,” said Mohan, referencing that the two command sergeants’ major will be changing jobs.



Escobedo praised Torres for his, “tremendous and phenomenal leadership.”



“I am looking forward to continuing our partnership,” he said. “I am extremely excited for CASCOM as you assume duties as the next CASCOM command sergeant major, while witnessing your contributions to our Army and sustainment warfighting function.”



Torres said being the ASC command sergeant major was the culmination of all his assignments in the Army.



“As I progressed from tactical to strategic sustainment, and from private to sergeant major, it was here that I was able to put everything together,” said Torres.



Torres went on to thank the nearly 40,000 ASC Soldiers, DA Civilians and contractors who remain “On the Line” around the world.



“You are taking care of Soldiers and their Families around the world,” said Torres. “For that, you have made me so proud to be your sergeant major.”



Before departing for his new assignment at Fort Lee, Torres had one final piece of advice for his successor.



“Take this (assignment) for the blessing it is,” said Torres. “I know you and Maj. Gen. Wilson will take ASC into the future and continue to make this the best organization in the Army. It will be the most challenging job you have had in the Army, but it will also be the most rewarding.”



Maj. Gen. David Wilson is slated to assume command of ASC later this summer. Wilson previously served as the 8th Theater Support Command, commanding general in Hawaii. He relinquished command June 15.

