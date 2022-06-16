746th Test Squadron Director of Operations now leads squadron as its commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Brian Davis, the new commander of the 746th Test Squadron, speaks to those in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Brian Davis, the new commander of the 746th Test Squadron, speaks to those in attendance at a Change of Command Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 8, 2022. Davis had previously served as the director of operations for the 746th TS. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – During an official ceremony June 8, Lt. Col. Brian V. Davis assumed command of the 746th Test Squadron, 704th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, located at Holloman Air Force Base.

Prior to his new role as 746 TS commander, Davis was the director of operations for the 746 TS. The 746 TS is responsible for the developmental testing and evaluation of U.S. and partner nation air, land, sea and space guidance and navigation technologies, to include Global Positioning System and inertial navigation capabilities.

“This really is the best scenario, staying with the same squadron, if you’re looking for the smoothest transition,” Davis said.

He added that his background will serve him well in this position, as he’s had test assignments for 15 of 16 years in the Air Force.

“My goals will be to build on the progress the previous commander made and stay out of my squadron members’ way but give them the tools they need to do their job,” Davis said. “The 746th is the testing center of excellence for PNT [position, navigation and timing]. We ensure that our operators and their PNT systems are effective, not only during normal operations, but also in a contested environment.

“One of our primary efforts is ensuring that we are staying relevant and staying ahead of our adversary threats.”

Davis was commissioned into the Air Force via ROTC at Michigan State University in 2006. His first assignment was spent analyzing, instrumenting and executing flight test missions in support of the HH-60G Pave Hawk program. Davis’ follow-on assignment involved flight test programs in support of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, B-2 Spirit, RQ-170 Sentinel and numerous other aircraft as a flight test engineer and test director.

After graduating from Test Pilot School in 2015, Davis served as a chief engineer and director of operations in support of various flight test programs.

Before serving as 746 TS director of operations, he also was a student at the School of Advanced Nuclear Deterrence Studies, Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family.

“I like playing video games with my kids, as well as hiking, fishing, reading and archery,” Davis said.

Though he has had many career achievements, Davis said that Test Pilot School is a highlight.

“TPS had been my dream since my first assignment and it was surreal to actually live it,” he said.

Now Davis is most looking forward to being able to continue supporting the mission of the 746 TS.

“I love our mission, the work ethic and the teamwork,” he said. “Everyone in the squadron understands the importance of PNT in combat and we take pride in what we are able to offer.”

When asked if he had a message to his team he asked them to continue taking pride in what they do.

“Take pride in our squadron’s heritage and our relentless efforts to enhance the PNT capabilities across the DOD,” Davis said. “Ultimately, we instill confidence in the capabilities we test, and this confidence contributes to credibility of our military on the global stage.”



