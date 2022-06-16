AAFB opens new suite-style dorm for junior Airmen

Airmen and members of the Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, community gathered for the ceremonial ribbon cutting of a new 42,000-square-foot, 116-person dormitory, June 13, 2022.



The new facility, which broke ground in November of 2019, was designed to provide residents with improved quality of life and updated amenities that are not currently provided in the dormitories on base. The layout is based on the “Dorms for Airmen” concept, which gives Airmen a suite-style layout.



“In the new dorm, you have four people living in a small quad,” said Charles Butchee, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy chief. “They all get their own private room along with their own closet and bathroom.”



The suitemates will share a common area furnished with couches, a TV, dining space, laundry appliances, and a kitchenette.



Along with its improved amenities, the dorm also features innovative, energy efficient construction.



“The new dorm is constructed of insulated concrete forms,” said Butchee. “The ICFs create a strong wall with a significantly higher energy efficiency than standard construction, as well as more storm resistant capabilities.”



Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, spoke on the importance of the new dorm and how Airmen’s needs were carefully considered during the process.



“Our vision is ‘a premier installation forging the world’s most inspired, proficient and adaptive mobility warriors to deliver air power for America,’” said Baker. “It starts with a ‘premier base.’ It takes a monumental effort, and here we are. We absolutely have a premier facility that is worthy of the best Airmen on the planet.”

