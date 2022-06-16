II MEF celebrates 124th U.S. Navy Hospital Corps Birthday

Photo By Lance Cpl. Joshua Crumback | U.S. Navy Master Chief Kinkela H. Kuedituka, 2d Dental Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Joshua Crumback | U.S. Navy Master Chief Kinkela H. Kuedituka, 2d Dental Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, and Seaman Apprentice Kevin Tran, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, cut the cake during the 124th Corpsmen Birthday celebration at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2022. Since the establishment of the Navy Hospital Corps in 1898, U.S. Marines and Sailors have worked side-by-side, daily, to ensure readiness and enhance the capabilities of the Marine Corps and the Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Crumback) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) celebrated the 124th Hospital Corps birthday at Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2022, a week prior to the actual birthday on June 17. The celebration recognized all the hard work and dedication that Corpsmen, past and present, have done daily since the formation of the Hospital Corps.



Celebrating the birthday of the Hospital Corps isn’t only about Corpsmen, it also strengthens the bond between Marines and Sailors, said U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Heard, a corpsman with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division.



“It really brings us together with our busy schedules,” he said. “It gets us that time to build camaraderie between each other.”



This bond has been going on for years and is critical for both branches to carry out day to day operations, Heard said.



“Working with Marines has been a rewarding experience and that makes me proud to be a Corpsmen,” he said. “Just being able to treat Marines, Sailors and any other service members in need of our help is very fulfilling.”



Corpsmen have been serving alongside Marines since 1898, when the Hospital Corps was founded, and enlisted Navy personnel began receiving medical training to assist medical professionals on and off the battlefield.



Being a corpsman has been a pivotal role in the history of the Navy and Marine Corps, integrating themselves with Marines and earning the nickname “Doc.”



They hold an important role that is not easy to fill, which takes strenuous medical training as well as building strong bonds with Marines under their care making them not only key personnel, but lifelong friends.



“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of this community, learning about everyone who has served before me and what they have accomplished, which gives me big shoes to fill,” said Heard.



U.S. Navy Corpsmen continue to contribute towards mission accomplishment across all II MEF operations and exercises, critical to sustaining forces and enabling them to stay in the fight while at home and deployed.