U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy hold Frontier Sentinel Table Top Exercise

U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force Atlantic participated in the 2022 Frontier Sentinel tabletop exercise (TTX) at Navy Warfare Development Command on Naval Station Norfolk, June 13-15.

Frontier Sentinel is an annual exercise between the three organizations that is the penultimate activity for ensuring the ability of the tri-party commands and tactical assets to work together. It places particular emphasis on highlighting challenges to interoperability and identifying solutions.

“We are exercising joint and allied operational capabilities and working together to hone our competitive edge. The commandant has said we will be a more adaptive and connected U.S. Coast Guard that generates sustained readiness, resilience, and capability in new ways. Our work in this exercise is vital to that end,” said Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “The U.S. Coast Guard is fully interoperable with the U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Navy, and together we are ensuring readiness for strategic competition against malign actors who seek to undermine established international norms.”

During the first two days, the staffs conducted the Frontier Sentinel TTX, designed to test communication and information methods, rules of engagement, and command and control in an operation involving all three operational commands. This year’s exercise was led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Alliances and partnerships are a force multiplier. Serving together, studying together, and participating in exercises together only increase our combined operational readiness,” said Rear Adm. Steven Waddell, vice commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Frontier Sentinel is a yearly opportunity to determine best practices to ensure we are ready to operate at the high-end, together, when we are called to do so.”

The final day of the event consisted of a planning conference for Frontier Sentinel 2023, where the senior leaders from all three commands gathered to review the results of the TTX and discuss the way forward in the year to come.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/thesullivansddg68/, www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2022 Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:12 Story ID: 423177 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy hold Frontier Sentinel Table Top Exercise, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.