    H&HS Change of Command Ceremony

    H&amp;HS Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) held a change of command ceremony, bidding fair winds and following seas to Lt. Col. Julian Flores at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2022. The ceremony saw the passing of responsibility and authority of command of the Marine Corps' largest squadron to Lt. Col. Tyler Burnham.

    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, with roughly 850 active duty service members, is the largest squadron in the Marine Corps. "The Rams" of H&HS support a multitude of services at Cherry Point, ranging from administration, logistics, law enforcement, air traffic control, aircraft rescue and firefighting, legal, food service, religious service, and many others. They have helped to prepare America's premiere warfighters for every conflict since World War II by providing and constantly managing living and training facilities.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:49
    Story ID: 423174
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
