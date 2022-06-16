H&HS Change of Command Ceremony

Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) held a change of command ceremony, bidding fair winds and following seas to Lt. Col. Julian Flores at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2022. The ceremony saw the passing of responsibility and authority of command of the Marine Corps' largest squadron to Lt. Col. Tyler Burnham.
Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, with roughly 850 active duty service members, is the largest squadron in the Marine Corps. "The Rams" of H&HS support a multitude of services at Cherry Point, ranging from administration, logistics, law enforcement, air traffic control, aircraft rescue and firefighting, legal, food service, religious service, and many others. They have helped to prepare America's premiere warfighters for every conflict since World War II by providing and constantly managing living and training facilities.
