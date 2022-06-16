H&HS Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Julian Flores gives his departing remarks during a change...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Julian Flores gives his departing remarks during a change of command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2022. This ceremony oversaw the change of command from Lt. Col. Flores to Lt. Col. Tyler Burnham. H&HS serves as the administrative unit for MCAS Cherry Point, and is the Marine Corps’ largest squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page