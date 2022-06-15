Officials discuss future of housing at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Russell Toof | Maj. Gen. (promotable) Omar Jones, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | Maj. Gen. (promotable) Omar Jones, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Installation Management Command, listens during an opening discussion of a housing summit held at Fort Leavenworth June 13 through 15. Officials from U.S. Army Installation Management Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Fort Leavenworth, Michaels (on-post housing) and others met to discuss the future of housing on Fort Leavenworth. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Officials from U.S. Army Installation Management Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Fort Leavenworth, Michaels (on-post housing) and others spent three days at a housing summit to discuss the future of housing on Fort Leavenworth.



Discussions covered a multitude of topics ranging from the handling of historic homes on post to Soldiers’ basic allowance for housing rates.



“When I look at this community now versus when I was stationed here in 2003 before it was privatized in 2006, it is a world of difference,” said Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, the deputy commanding general for IMCOM, during his opening remarks. “Never lose sight of what we have accomplished and are accomplishing through the housing privatization initiative. We would not be where we are today with this marvelous community if we had not privatized the housing.”



According to the Michaels’ website, the company has done $400 million worth of work on base demolishing and constructing new housing since taking over the housing contract.



Michaels manages a portfolio of nearly 1,700 housing units on Fort Leavenworth with more than 4,000 residents.



“The communities and readiness we have on our installations is a direct result of the partnerships we have in the Army,” added Jones.



A unique aspect of Fort Leavenworth is the student housing component associated with the U.S. Army Command and General Staff School, which provides intermediate level education for U.S. Army and sister service officers, interagency representatives and international military officers.



“We’re here to move forward, and collectively in this room we all have the same common goal, take care of our Soldiers and their families,” said John J. O’Donnell, the chief executive officer for Michaels.



Michaels also manages housing at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.



Many in attendance at the Frontier Conference Center, including Jones, believe the management of housing on Fort Leavenworth could serve as an example for other installations.