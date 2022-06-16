JBLM Soldier, family reflect on Army tradition

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Growing up, Sgt. Bryan Zatezalo knew he wanted to follow in his family's footsteps. Both of his parents were Soldiers in the Army. What he didn’t know, was his younger brothers would also follow in their footsteps.



“Both of my biological parents were in the Army, so it only felt natural,” Zatezalo said. “I also got the job I wanted and (an enlistment) bonus.”



After graduating in 2017 from Westview High School in Portland, Oregon, Zatezalo enlisted into the Army. He is currently an all-source intelligence analyst with the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



“When I first joined, my brothers were finishing high school,” Zatezalo said. “They saw how much good the Army was doing for me and wanted a part of that as well.”



Middle brother, Spc. Tyler Zatezalo, a military policeman, with the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, joined the Army in 2018.



“I was motivated to join, because my older brother (Bryan) had enlisted a year prior and most of my family had also served,” Tyler said. “I am proud to come from a family that has served.”



At times it may be difficult keeping up with one another when all three Soldiers are stationed in different locations. Tyler said, he enjoys talking with his brothers about their shared military experiences.



“Although we are spread throughout the country, I look forward to talking about how it has affected us in different or similar ways,” Tyler said. “My brothers and I have the ability and relationship to talk about whatever is thrown at us.”



Youngest brother, Spc. Caleb Zatezalo, a nodal network system operator, with the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, joined the Army in 2020.



“Tradition played a part in my choice of joining the Army against other branches,” Caleb said. “However, the idea of joining the military wouldn’t have been around if my family had not already joined.”



The boys’ maternal great-grandfather, John Payte, started the family tradition when he served in the Army during World War II.



“Coming from a service-filled family just goes to show how proud we are of our country and what our country stands for,” Caleb said. “It’s a good indicator of how we respect what we have and realize it’s not free.”



The boys’ stepfather, Neil Yancy, never served in the military, but all three Soldiers credit their work ethic and determination from the lessons Yancy taught them while running his own small business. Carolynn Wheeler, the boys’ mom, served in the Army as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic.



“I was the first female mechanic in my battalion,” Wheeler said. “It was very rare for women to be in that position.”



Wheeler initially joined the Army in 1996 after her father was murdered, and the feeling of injustice, she said, pushed her to serve.



“I joined because I was on a mission to bring justice to the world,” Wheeler said. “One of the things I taught the boys is to always have a buddy. No matter where you are going or what you are doing, take a buddy with you. It’s the safest way.”



Wheeler knew she had to provide a lot of structure raising three boys as well as a stepson who is not in the military. She considered herself to be somewhat of a drill sergeant to keep order and to get things accomplished.



“I never imagined I would have three boys in the Army and at the same time,” Wheeler said. “I am not surprised though. They are very close. What one does, the other two usually follow suit.”



It was that structure and discipline that the boys said helped shape them into the Soldiers they are today.



“I remember how my parents raised my brothers and I to be disciplined,” Tyler said. “They taught us that responsibility is good for being value-adding people in the world.”



There were even some more comical lessons the boys apply to their career in the Army.



“My mother taught me to stand still very effectively, which we do in the Army often times,” Caleb said. “There were lots of standing still in the corner growing up.”



Lessons learned in childhood shed new light for the Soldiers as they continue their journey.



“Coming from a family that served, it just reminds me that serving in the military requires people to be able and willing to sacrifice,” Bryan said. “My biological dad and my mom had to sacrifice so that we can serve today. And now my wife, Elli, must sacrifice as well.”



All three brothers said they have found success in the Army in their own way and believe serving together only brings them that much closer.



“Even though we are all growing and developing as people in very different locations and ways, Caleb said, “we will always have a commonality within us bigger than just being related.”

