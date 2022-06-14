712th Engineer Support Company transfer authority in Horn of Africa

Photo By Spc. Kiersten Breunig | Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kiersten Breunig | Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides encouraging words to the incoming 319th Engineer Support Company (ESC) after transferring authority of the CJTF-HOA’s engineering mission from the 712th ESC at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 14, 2022. The engineering company works on a variety of construction projects with partner nations throughout CJTF-HOA’s area of interest. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 712th Engineer Support Company (ESC), from South Carolina, transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) engineering mission to the 319th ESC, from Texas, during a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 14, 2022.



The engineering company’s mission, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, aims to improve relationships with partner nations through a variety of construction projects coordinated throughout CJTF-HOA’s area of interest.



“You arrived in October 2021 and hit the ground running in Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya,” said Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, commanding general of CJTF-HOA, said in regarding to the 712th ESC. “You decisively helped achieve CJTF-HOA’s mission across East Africa and assisted our warriors, our allies, and hosts with conviction and finesse,” said Shawley.



While at Camp Lemonnier, the 712th ESC committed more than 35,000 hours completing 40 construction projects that directly helped achieve CJTF-HOA’s lines of effort of responding to crisis, protecting our troops, and working with partners across East Africa.



The 712th ESC accomplished force protection, building and improvement projects over their nine-month tour.



During the change of command ceremony, Shawley talked about many other projects the 712th ESC accomplished to support the CJTF-HOA mission. She also welcomed the 319th ESC to the Horn of Africa and encouraged the genesis of their mission here.



“For our new 319th Engineer Support Company my message is clear: you’re standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Shawley. “Keep up the good work and do amazing things to help our warfighters.”