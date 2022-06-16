31 MDG bolsters relationships with local healthcare facilities

Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 31st Medical Group briefs Italian host nation...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 31st Medical Group briefs Italian host nation providers on 31st MDG ambulance services operations at a 31st MDG Open House event at Aviano Air Bae, Italy, June 9, 2022. The host nation providers toured five locations which included the 31st MDG laboratory, pharmacy, Education and Training simulation laboratory, family health primary care clinics and ambulance services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder) see less | View Image Page

Aviano Air Base, Italy – The 31st Medical Group hosted an Open House event to foster new relationships and strengthen bonds previously formed with local Italian healthcare facilities and network providers, June 9, 2022, at Aviano Air Base, Italy.



The Open House was held for Italian host nation providers and administrators from local provincial civilian hospitals, health district personnel and clinical and administrative assistant staff from a myriad of multi-specialty medical clinics.



During the event, host nation partners toured different parts of the 31st MDG facilities and learned about the 31st MDG mission: to supply agile trusted care, sustain ready medics and provide a premier patient experience.



Each tour group visited five locations which included the 31st MDG laboratory, pharmacy, Education and Training simulation laboratory, family health primary care clinics and ambulance services.



“Our host nation partners liaised with United States counterparts thanks to the active assistance of our TRICARE medical linguists,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelton Thomas, 31st Medical Group chief of medical staff. “The host nation partners participated in a tour of the 31st MDG led by MDG leaders and technical support staff. At each stop, a briefing was provided by our support staff to explain in-house clinical processes and procedures to our host nation guests.”



While this isn’t the first time the 31st MDG has hosted an event to build relationships with local healthcare facilities, it’s the first time they’ve been able to coordinate one in roughly two years.



“We've held similar events in the past with the intent to nurture rapport amongst attendees both from a clinical and administrative perspective,” said Thomas. “However, this is the first time that we have been able to host this type of event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



On top of building general rapport and reconnecting with host nation professionals, the 31st MDG sought to improve overall communication and enhance their healthcare strategies by working with local providers.



“This event is the perfect opportunity to promote and build strong reciprocal working relationships and foster trustworthiness and positive communication amongst Italian and American medical staff,” said Thomas. “It's also an optimal time to thank our partners for their hard work and dedication to our U.S. beneficiaries.”



The 31st MDG plans to continue strengthening their partnerships with local Italian healthcare professionals long into the future.



"We were delighted to host our Italian healthcare friends and partners to our medical group together,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Wade Adair, 31st MDG commander. “They deliver quality healthcare to our families and it was wonderful to thank them and also show them around our house to understand our capabilities and processes better. We fully expect this to continue in the future."