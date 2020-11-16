USPS now accepting volunteer applications across USAG Bavaria

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The process to apply as a United States Postal Service volunteer just got easier. Using a Volunteer Management Information System account, USAG Bavaria community members can now submit their application with a simple click of a button.



As the holiday season approaches amid COVID-19, USPS and Army Community Service management collaborated to launch new postal operation assistant positions. These openings are designed to reduce queues, as volunteers will be tasked with assisting postal clerks distribute mail to Soldiers and family members at the package-pickup window.



“Volunteers will receive valuable postal training and experience in mailroom operations with parcel mail delivery,” said Jaye Bakalars, postmaster of the USAG Bavaria USPS. “Mail delivery is considered one of the top three morale boosters to military members, DOD Civilians and all their family members. Volunteers are credited for adding to Army morale in the highest degree.”



Community members are encouraged to apply for this position using a VMIS account, because this free Army OneSource tool serves as a transcript of volunteer services – allowing volunteers to easily track hours and activity through official record.



“VMIS is the official mechanism in which the garrison can track the volunteer positions available, as well as the hours each volunteer performs for an organization,” said Nicole Heller, Soldier & Family Readiness Manager of Army Community Service. “Because VMIS provides a detailed position description for each open position, it also allows the volunteer to have documentation of the skills acquired and duties performed. This can be beneficial for adding to a resume, as well as for the unit to determine internal recognition to those individuals contributing to the force.”



Once accepted into the program, volunteers can work with their assigned postal clerk to schedule duty hours.



According to Bakalars, who previously contributed 1,100 volunteer hours to the Vilseck community postal service, volunteering helps you find friends through greater networks, reach out to the community, learn new skills and even change or advance your career.



“There is a strong sense of self pride knowing not only are you contributing to the success of the Army mission, but there is a personal satisfaction watching the smiles on customers faces when you hand them that item they have been waiting for,” he said. “Additionally, volunteers gain valuable postal experience that may lead to a paid position at some point in time throughout their journey.”



To volunteer as a USPS postal operations assistant, community members should:



Step 1 – Login to Army OneSource and register a VMIS account Under the Volunteer Opportunities tab. Applications must:



- Set Community to “Grafenwoehr” or “Hohenfels” or “Garmisch”

- Set Organization to “Post Office – Tower Barracks” or “Post Office – Rose Barracks” or “Post Office – Hohenfels” or “Post Office – Garmisch”

- Click Search and Select “Postal Operations Assistant”



Step 2 – Contact the local Postal Service Center you wish volunteer at, and a postal personnel will happily guide you from there.

