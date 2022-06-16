Later this year, a General Schedule civilian employee with the Department of Navy will celebrate 40 years of service to the Marines and Sailors of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Mr. Stephen Roy serves as the Facilities Manager at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, located in Eastern North Carolina aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Roy began working at Naval Hospital Cherry Point on Aug. 10, 1982 and later at the clinic after its construction and occupation in 1994.



“I wasn’t born rich or good looking. So I had to work somewhere, and I kind of like it here,” Roy said.



Throughout those decades and despite numerous hurricanes and seasons of severe weather, Roy ensured the smooth physical operation of both buildings while supervising repairs and maintenance.



“The way I see it, the government made a promise to the men and women that joined the Navy and Marine Corps,” says Roy about how his work contributes to the clinic’s mission. “So, in Facilities we try to make sure that there is an appropriate place to support that promise.”



With decades of firsthand knowledge about the base, hospital, and clinic’s history, Roy often serves as an informal historian to sailors and civilians working alongside him. Having served under 18 different commanding officers, his stories and anecdotes provide insight into the development of the Navy’s culture. He has also seen the evolution of Navy and Marine Corps aviation as MCAS Cherry Point continues to transition from Harrier to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter squadrons.



“Nothing will change much,” said Roy about his plans for when he decides to retire. “Work a little, play a little and ride a little more.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2022 Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:35 Story ID: 423126 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "I Wasn't Born Rich or Good Looking. So I Had to Work Somewhere, and I kind of Like it Here", by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.