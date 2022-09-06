III MEF Marines in Okinawa complete ACMEX

Photo By Cpl. Francesca Landis | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Roberlan Padilla, a distribution operations chief with...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Francesca Landis | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Roberlan Padilla, a distribution operations chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), left, and Cpl. Thomas Malik, a finance technician with CLR-37, 3rd MLG, right, serve as armed escorts during an Alert Contingency Marine (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2022. Marines and sailors with 3rd MLG, 1st Marine Air Wing, 3d Marine Division supported the ACM drill, which showcased the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s readiness and validated its ability to rapidly activate and deploy a Forward Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Francesca Landis) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, 3d Marine Division, and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conducted an exercise to test their ability to rapidly mobilize, respond, and assist in crisis scenarios throughout the Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations, June 8-9, 2022.



The exercise, known as Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise (ACMEX), consists of rapidly mobilizing a Forward Command Element, supplemented by scalable follow-on forces from across III Marine Expeditionary Force, in a simulated mission.



The ACMEX was conducted as a no-notice, integrated, rapid-response event to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability.



“From a non-kinetic standpoint, INDOPACOM has tasked III MEF with humanitarian assistance and to be ready for any type of disaster,” said Maj. Jeff Adusei, an operations officer for 3D MEB. “Historically, we have dealt with kinetic fires. This ACMEX was the first time in a long time that we have rehearsed non-kinetic fires. It was a Herculean effort.”



Rehearsing non-kinetic fires meant that the Marines conducted all of the ACMEX actions without actually firing any weapon systems. In the event of a disaster, III MEF’s goals will be to respond and assist in a non-kinetic way as long as the situation permits.



The Marines enhanced their warfighting mindset and preparedness through command and control, integrated logistics, synchronization of fires and effects, and battle rhythm working groups and discussions. They also integrated critical advanced warfighting technologies and capabilities in order to enhance response command and control.



While there are many other organizations that could respond to humanitarian or international crises, U.S. military forces support the U.S. Agency for International Development when unique capabilities are needed to cover a gap in host nation response efforts, such as aviation assets or logistics expertise.



“It’s important to be ready constantly,” said Maj. Alex Butta, 3D MEB future operations planner. “We are holding this ACM exercise to bring our team together and facilitate a discussion about the situations faced in a response, what the ACM is all about and how each team member plays an intricate role in its employment. Crisis could come in multiple forms; some have indications and warnings, and some do not. That is why it is critical that each team member maintain a constant state of readiness and level of resiliency.”



Through this exercise, Marines personally impact III MEF’s ability to remain a resilient, ready and relevant warfighting organization to enable joint operational success, support strategic power projection, and deliver decisive combat power across all domains and warfighting functions, throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



-30-