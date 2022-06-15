PackNet WiFi Keeps Kunsan Connected

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Master Sgt. Byron Bevis, 8th Communications Squadron Flight Chief of Plans &...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Master Sgt. Byron Bevis, 8th Communications Squadron Flight Chief of Plans & Resources, briefs Col. Henry R. Jeffress III, 8th Fighter Wing (FW) Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Carlos F. Damian, 8th FW Command Chief Master Sgt. on the capabilities of the base Wi-Fi project on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2022. The previous 8th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. John B. Gallemore, initiated the project and Col. Jeffress strives to see it completion. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Rep. of Korea -- For more than a month, a partnership between the 8th Communications Squadron (CS), the U.S. Army Contracting Support Brigade and Korea Telecom, has helped keep Kunsan Airmen connected through a base Wi-Fi initiative, called ‘PackNet Wifi’.



“The intent is to establish wireless access for personnel who are stationed at Kunsan Air Base in order to ease the burden for them when they arrive here,” said Tech Sgt. Justin Britt, 8th CS noncommissioned officer in charge of information technology.



21 buildings on base are scheduled to have Wi-Fi installed with 40 more considered. Currently, the Wolf Pack Fitness Center and the 8th CS buildings are fully connected.



“We have received positive feedback from multiple customers,” said Staff. Sgt. Karen Kaboskie, 8th Force Support Squadron, Wolf Pack Fitness Center NCO in charge.



Customers noted even at peak business hours they can now watch live television from their phone, stream music or video chat throughout the facility without any buffering or loss of signal.



The Wolfpack could not have completed this project alone. Establishing Wi-Fi on base required assistance from the U.S. Army Contracting Support Brigade and engineers from Korea Telecom, who physically installed the Wi-Fi.



“The hardest part is providing security escorts,” said Tech Sgt. Juventino Solano, 8th CS NCO in charge of information technology requirements. “We submitted base passes for Korean Telecom contractors but that takes around 60 days. To supplement the passes our squadron provided escorts but that has been difficult because we can only supply so much and still maintain daily operations.”



Some Wolf Pack Airmen are enjoying the benefits of the newly featured Wi-Fi while the installation continues.



“Overall, the Wolf Pack Fitness Center is grateful to be the first facility to go live with the PackNet Wi-Fi initiative,” added Kaboskie. “After the results and feedback from customers over the last couple weeks, they are even more grateful.”



Current funding allows Airmen to use the Wi-Fi free of charge. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of Sept. 2022.