Goodfellow operationalizes AF Academy cadets

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—Five U.S. Air Force Academy cadets embedded with various squadrons at the 17th Training Wing in support of Operation Air Force, June 6-15.



Operation Air Force is a graduation requirement for the cadets, allowing them to experience the day-to-day operations at a base, exposing them to responsibilities and expectations of officers, and providing a broader leadership perspective before they commission into the Air or Space Force.



“It’s professionally satisfying seeing the cadets come out and interact with us,” said Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Simpson, 17th Security Forces Squadron trainer. “It helps them get a better understanding of what we go through operationally.”



Using Goodfellow as home base, the cadets also visited Dyess and Lackland Air Force Bases to learn about additional support and operational career fields.



“This was a great experience for all the cadets to go through before graduating,” said Faith Collins, USAFA cadet. “It was surprising to see how different operational Air Force bases work in real life. The best thing was seeing the different perspectives.”



The 17th TRW’s mission - to train, transform and empower future and coalition forces - expands beyond the pipeline training overseen by Air Education and Training Command, and develops all levels of future force warriors, to include cadets who will eventually become officers.



Immersion opportunities like this reinforces the Air Force’s commitment to advance force development by offering new experiences, mentorship, and training.

