118th Opens XCTC

Photo By Pfc. Katlynn Pickle | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Hunter Army Airfield-based 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and the Brunswick-based Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment conduct sling-load operations during the Exportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 14, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katlynn V. Pickle)

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is participating in the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., from June 14-26, 2022.



XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders will use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live-fire activities and controlled scenarios. Approximately 4,400 Soldiers are representing and supporting the 48th IBCT during XCTC.



The brigade will be evaluated on a spectrum of mission essential tasks to ensure Soldier readiness in volatile and diverse combat environments. METL tasks include mortar and platoon live fire, anti-armor ambush, urban warfare, air reconnaissance and assault.

During the first hours of the exercise, the Brunswick-based Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, conducted sling load operations with M119 Howitzer and UH-60 Blackhawks. Aircrews with the Hunter Army Airfield-based 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, an active-duty component, assisted Bravo Battery Soldiers in elevator lifts in preparation for their Air Assault evaluations during XCTC.



“We are conducting elevator lift training in preparation for our air assault training table certification,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Crosby, a cannon crewmember. “These pieces of training allow us to go through the inspections that we need to safely fly these howitzers around from range to range to conduct live-fire range operations.”



Carrying cargo utilizing the sling load method allows the 118th howitzers and personnel to overcome terrain obstacles that prevent other modes of delivery and movement. They are often used in moving supplies and equipment over the battlefield, equipment and cargo during amphibious operations, and firepower emplacement.



Working again with units from the 3rd Infantry Division strengthens the partnerships and interoperability between the U.S. Army active and reserve components. The 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Infantry Division partnered five years ago under the U.S. Army Associated Unit Program. The AUP aligns U.S. Army National Guard brigade combat teams under an active-duty Division to provide an additional trained, ready, and relevant force to respond to the Nation’s threats.



“We love training with the Georgia National Guard because they are right in our backyard,” said Cpt. Chelsea Menser, a platoon leader with 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade. “We can all be deployed downrange together someday, so conducting training together while we are here at our home station allows us to establish a relationship and improve our interoperability.”