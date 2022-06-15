Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG welcomes new commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Laura King, incoming 81st Training Group commander, took command from Col. Chance Geray, outgoing 81st TRG commander, during a change of command ceremony here, June 15.

    Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.

    Before relinquishing command, Geray thanked the men and women of the 81st TRG who have had an impact during his time here.

    Geray’s next assignment will be at an embassy in Kuwait.

    King was previously assigned as the Talent Management Innovation Cell director, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington D.C., before moving to Mississippi to take command of the 81st TRG.

