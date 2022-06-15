Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard advises public of hazardous weather on Lake Michigan

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The National Weather Service reports possible waterspouts, large hail, up to 1 inch or greater in
    diameter, and damaging winds above 50 knots as the storm moves east across Lake Michigan.

    “We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this
    storm,” said Capt. Donald Montoro, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “Only go out on the
    water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine
    radio tuned to channel 16, and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will
    be on the water.”

    The storms have potential to damage vessels, piers, mooring areas, and coastal facilities.

    Anyone who sees a hazard to navigation on a navigable waterway is asked to call the Coast
    Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at (414) 747-7182.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
    255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Safety
    USCG
    Milwaukee
    Lake Michigan
    Weather Advisory

