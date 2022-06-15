The National Weather Service reports possible waterspouts, large hail, up to 1 inch or greater in

diameter, and damaging winds above 50 knots as the storm moves east across Lake Michigan.



“We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this

storm,” said Capt. Donald Montoro, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “Only go out on the

water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine

radio tuned to channel 16, and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will

be on the water.”



The storms have potential to damage vessels, piers, mooring areas, and coastal facilities.



Anyone who sees a hazard to navigation on a navigable waterway is asked to call the Coast

Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at (414) 747-7182.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)

255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2022 Date Posted: 06.15.2022 17:15 Story ID: 423097 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard advises public of hazardous weather on Lake Michigan, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.