MHS GENESIS Live at WBAMC

Courtesy Photo | Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of William Beaumont Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, together with the official party, prepares to cut the ribbon for the new electronic health record system MHS GENESIS on June 11, 2022 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. see less | View Image Page

The Military Health System's new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, was introduced on June 11 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and El Paso Market.



MHS GENESIS is an integrated health record system for military personnel, veterans, and their families. The new system includes inpatient and outpatient health data from the moment of injury to the military medical treatment center, therefore enhancing the security of the technology.



“We began the deployment process within eight days after our patients relocated to our new facility, after identifying patient care areas, facilities, layout equipment, and joint discovery sessions with our VA partners, among a slew of other preparatory tasks,” said Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of WBAMC.



The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal replaced TRICARE Online and secure messaging. With the new website, customers may access their health information (such as test results), submit prescription renewals, request medical and dental appointments, and send their healthcare team a secure email.



TRICARE beneficiaries will need a Common Access Card (CAC) or a Defense Self-service (DS) Logon account to access the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Patients should verify that their information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) is up-to-date. Patients can learn more at www.tricare.mil/DEERS. Patients can also create a DS Logon account by visiting https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



For help with the DS Logon, patients can call Global Service Center at 1-800-600-9332 or the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) at 1-800-368-3665.



Patients should be prepared for higher wait times as healthcare providers adjust clinic procedures to new technologies and processes. The WBAMC team will continue to provide safe and high-quality health care as the staff learn how to utilize the new system.



The Nurse Advice Line (800-874-2273) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assess symptoms and help people find care. Families and retirees do not need a referral to get urgent care at an urgent care center or network provider in El Paso that TRICARE approves.



“Our providers and nurses have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality, patient-centered care to over a hundred thousand beneficiaries throughout our MHS GENESIS installation,” said Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of WBAMC.



“As we begin our “go live” event, I would like to thank all of our colleagues in the military health system and other organizations who directly contributed to the coordination of this occasion. We could not have begun MHS GENESIS without your assistance.”