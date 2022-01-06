Dyess 7th FSS earns installation, AFGSC level awards

Photo By Senior Airman Reilly McGuire | Members of the 7th Force Support Squadron recently received awards for being the best...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Reilly McGuire | Members of the 7th Force Support Squadron recently received awards for being the best Air Force Global Strike Command community services flight, resource management flight, military personnel flight and the General Curtis E. LeMay award for their accomplishments in 2021. The 7th FSS provides more than 21 activities for the base populace to include food services, lodging, child care, clubs, skills development, bowling and the fitness center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Personnel within the 7th Force Support Squadron recently earned recognition at the Air Force Global Strike Command and installation levels for their hard work and accomplishments in 2021.



The 7th FSS team received awards for being the best AFGSC community services flight, resource management flight, military personnel flight and the General Curtis E. LeMay award. At the installation level, Capt. Ana Reyes-Davila, 7th FSS Military Personnel Flight commander, was recognized as the Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year.



The Risk Management Framework personnel received their award for the fifth year in a row. Last year, the members renewed nine Memorandums of Agreement for morale, welfare and recreation activities, securing over $479,000 annually for the next five years. They also resolved software issues for the fingerprint center, clearing 80 new employee backlog investigations that improved personally identifiable information security, streamlined shared drive data protecting 395,000 files and reduced vulnerabilities by 90 percent.



Members within the Military Personnel Flight section drove a personnel deployment function line, where they deployed 166 members for a Bomber Task Force to Europe, enabling a Strategic Command mission priority. They also revamped the wing newcomers’ program by partnering with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and incorporating downtown tours for Airmen and families new to Dyess.



The Community Services Flight section spearheaded 320 programs in 2021, including 40 research for resiliency and 112 unit programs on the installation that serves two wings, 45 units and 10 private organizations. The programs provide morale boosts for over 10,000 Airmen and family members. Flight personnel also developed and implemented the largest FSS self-help project, encompassing 1,500 man-hours that renovated 19 golf greens with $75,000 in funding, saving the squadron nearly $1 million in greens rebuilding costs over the next five years.



The General Curtis E. LeMay Award was presented to 7th FSS members who had various accomplishments. The honor guard team oversaw more than 2,000 military funeral honors, the airman and family readiness center flight secured $5,000 from private organizations to bolster the Hearts Apart Program, and the manpower flight managed 5,600 military and civilian authorizations while directing 22 manning standards and validating 344 requirements.



The 7th Force Support Squadron provides more than 21 activities for the base populace including food services, lodging, child care, clubs, skills development, bowling and the fitness center. The squadron is also the focal point for military and civilian personnel matters, education services, family support issues and professional military education.



“I’m proud of the work that the 7th FSS team accomplished this past year. They are true professionals working together in support of the base’s mission,” said Alexander Garcia, 7th FSS deputy director. “To be selected as the best in our major command is validation of our efforts and accomplishments. We are active in support of the Dyess mission, and it’s great to know that our major command recognizes our efforts by selecting us for these prestigious awards and the opportunity to compete at the Air Force level.”