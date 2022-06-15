NECE Engages with Purdue Military Research Institute

The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Jacksonville, Fla., has been exploring partnership and collaborative research opportunities with the Purdue Military Research Institute (PMRI), West Lafayette, Ind.



Lt. Adam Slayer, NECE’s Science Director, met with PMRI personnel to address pest and vector management equipment gaps, support training, and mentorship for the next generation of medical entomologists.



NECE, PMRI, and the Purdue Department of Entomology found common ground identifying current issues with pesticide application reporting, to include development of universal, user-friendly data platforms to track pesticide application in real time.



Development of this technology product would improve pest management practices in the field by identifying ineffective prior practices, reducing applications that may encourage pesticide resistance, simplifying reporting requirements, and documenting historical applications to ensure accidental pesticide exposure is properly treated.



PMRI and Purdue Entomology have applied and were awarded funding from the Deployed War-Fighter Protection Program (DWFP) to produce this type of database where historical DoD pesticide application reports from 2001 to present would be maintained and searchable.



“I believe developing a searchable database of DoD contingency pesticide reporting is an exciting and long overdue initiative,” said Brigadier General Leon Robert, PMRI Faculty and Professor Emeritus at the United States Military Academy. “There may be opportunity for NECE to test our contingency pesticide usage database and the iPhone and Android applications in the future.”



Purdue’s Department of Entomology invited NECE to return and discuss potential project collaborations with PMRI and its department. Purdue’s pest management extension leadership, active industry affiliations program, and direct access to a premier world-class engineering program could play a pivotal role in development of DoD entomological tools.



NECE, PMRI, and Purdue Department of Entomology are continuing discussions on project collaborations ranging from novel insecticide-infused materials to advanced battery technologies.



“Purdue Military Research Institute instills within its students an operational mindset to exceed clearly defined goals,” said Salyer. “Purdue’s Department of Entomology has been a leader within pest management since the industry’s inception. As NECE continues to build partnerships and work with these programs, we will be able to enhance the safety and health of our military service members across the globe.”



