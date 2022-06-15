Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Yeoman 2nd Class Marc Navarro

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 14, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes Junior Sailor of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 14, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Yeoman 2nd Class Marc Navarro. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 15, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY-2022.

Yeoman 2nd Class Marc Navarro, from Daly City, California, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Navarro is Great Lakes’ lead command pay and personnel administrator and sponsorship and indoctrination coordinator. He has been in the Navy for four years and aboard Great Lakes for four months.

“I feel honored because I’ve been here for a short time and my chain of command chose me to represent them and all the accomplishments they have done,” said Navarro.

Navarro handles Sailors coming into the command and all personnel transferring out of the command. He also handles Sailors who are retiring and separating from the Navy, dealing with pay issues, and updating emergency data.

“My favorite part about my job is knowing that I made sure the Sailors I’ve helped go home to their families and knowing that their paperwork and pay are good to go with no discrepancies,” said Navarro. “My favorite part about the navy is I get to meet different types of Sailors all over the world, I get to know their culture and it gives me the opportunity to see how they view the world.”

