Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dianna Juarez

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 15, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY-2022.

Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Dianna Juarez, from Longmont, Colorado, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Ryan is a part of Great Lakes’ Security department as a patrolman. She has been in the Navy for two years and onboard Great Lakes for over a year.

“I feel very honored for this opportunity, I have worked very hard and I strive to be the best Sailor I can be,” said Juarez. “As a junior Sailor it is a great accomplishment to have received this award in the short amount of time that I have been at Great Lakes.”

Juarez works with the NSGL Police Department and Security Department to maintain good order and discipline through enforcement of local, state, and federal laws onboard the installation. As a patrolman, she patrols the base and responds to any calls that might come in from parking enforcement to true emergency responses

“My favorite part of the Navy is my job,” said Juarez. “As a Master at Arms patrolman I get to meet new people every day and sometimes I see the same faces but knowing that they trust me enough to protect them is what makes this job all worth it.”

