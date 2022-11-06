Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Adrenaline was high as racers were getting ready to race during the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and Single Marine Program (SMP) Autocross event at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 11-12, 2022. Racers are allowed to walk the racetrack and learn the track before going out in their cars.

    “We work with different areas to try to provide a safe environment to race cars instead of doing it illegally on the streets,” said Abby Scher, region communication, training and events manager for National Staff SCCA . “We are incredibly thankful to be able to use this area as a safe space for racers.”

    To learn more about future Autocross events, visit https://mccscherrypoint.com/.../cat.../single-marine-program

