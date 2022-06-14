AMCOM celebrates Army Birthday by swearing in new Soldiers

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Maj. Gen Todd Royar...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Maj. Gen Todd Royar (right) and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith (left) cut the 247th Army birthday cake with Kevin Patrick Asquith, the youngest Soldier present at an event to commemorate the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Army, June 14 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. see less | View Image Page

The leadership of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the 247th Army Birthday by welcoming 12 new Soldiers into the force June 14 at AMCOM headquarters on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



The recruits came from throughout the Tennessee Valley region. They received advice and guidance from AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, as well as AMCOM Command Sgt. Major Bradford Smith. In addition to advice, the soon-to-be Soldiers took to the microphone to ask the senior leaders questions about their time in service.



Royar told the recruits it was a great day to celebrate.



“Not only is it the 247th birthday of the United States Army, which was founded in 1775, but it is also Flag Day for our nation,” he said. “So we have a reason to celebrate and probably the best reason to celebrate here today is we have an opportunity to welcome you as part of our team.”



He continued, “We want to make sure that you understand that our Army’s No. 1 priority, the No. 1 resource that we have, is people — and that’s you. So, we welcome you as part of the team to make sure that you all know that you will make us collectively better.”



Royar administered the oath of enlistment to the young Soldiers, but prior to doing so, he explained why the U.S. Army's oath is different from armies in other countries, and what makes it unique. He said that although militaries in other countries have an oath, those oaths are to an individual or to their defense department.



“Ours is unique,” Royar said. “Our oath is to a set of ideas and values, and those ideas and values are inside the Constitution, and that is what makes us a little bit different.”



The event concluded with the Army song followed by a birthday cake, and in keeping with Army birthday tradition, Royar cut the cake with the youngest Soldier present at the event.



The Soldiers who enlisted were:

Kevin Patrick Asquith, from Meridianville, Alabama

Justin Thomas Barfield, from Gurley, Alabama

Aaleyah Demonique Lasha Clark, from Harvest, Alabama

Tristan D. Duncan, from Harvest, Alabama

Patrick James Garner, from Athens, Alabama

Ryker Ethan Gonzales, from Cullman, Alabama

Taylor Leigh Hayes, from Cullman, Alabama

Ryan Edward Ingram, from Huntsville, Alabama

Paul J. McCarl, from Woodville, Alabama

Andralee Suzanne Norman, from Huntsville, Alabama

Het Vipul Patel, from Huntsville, Alabama

Kaiden Avery Soffes, from Huntsville, Alabama