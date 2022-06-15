93d AGOW welcomes new commander

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia. -- The 93d Air Ground Operations Wing held a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 15, 2022.



The 93d AGOW welcomed Col. Tim Hood and bid farewell to Col. Danielle L. Willis. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Mineau, 15th Air Force vice commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Our Airmen deserve great leadership and that is what they will get with Col. Tim Hood,” Mineau said. “It’s clear that Col. Hood is well prepared to lead the unique mission of the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing and the challenges that come along with the job. I have complete faith that (he) will continue this wing’s legacy and take great care of our incredible Airmen.”



The 93d AGOW is comprised of three operational groups, 16 squadrons, 10 detachments, and nine operating locations with 18 host Air Force bases owned by 7 Major Commands. Although the unit is geographically separated across the Air Force, it provides highly-trained forces capable of rapidly deploying and conducting offensive and defensive ground combat operations worldwide to protect expeditionary forces anywhere, anytime.



During the ceremony, Willis thanked everyone and reminisced on her two-year service with the 93d AGOW as she delivered her farewell speech.



Before taking the reins, Hood stated how ready he was to join the team and lead the unit.



“My family and I look forward to serving with the Spartans of the 93d AGOW,” Hood said. “I

can’t wait to be a part of the great things (they) will accomplish.”



As the 93d AGOW continues to evolve, it is essential to have a leader ready to accomplish the mission and keep the wing going in the right direction.



“Col. Hood is the right person at the right time to lead the 93d AGOW,” said Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 93d AGOW command chief. “Our wing is going through a tremendous amount of change right now, and Col. Hood brings a fresh perspective, new experiences and new relationships to help navigate those changes and lead the AGOW as we prepare for the high-end fight.”

