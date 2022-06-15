Army Reserve engineer company Soldiers continue work on earth-moving troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company move earth May 16, 2022 as...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company move earth May 16, 2022 as part of an ongoing troop construction project just outside the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project work is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service con-tractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said DPW is combining all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations. Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company "moved a mountain" during training in May 2022 as part of an ongoing troop construction project just outside the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project work is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Improved Tactical Training Base Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service con-tractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more, Morrow said.



DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said DPW is combining all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



While the post is developing this site for base operations support contractors, Sobojinski said a lot of material can be taken from the site in the future for other projects.



“We will have ample material to use the site as a borrow fill site,” Sobojinski said. “This site allows easy access for North Post range work and other project areas.”



Morrow said the site work is mainly moving out organic material, such as tree stumps and vegetation, and then developing it further from there.



Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, Morrow said. "We really appreciate having units coming in to help with troop projects like this," he said.



Morrow also said completing these projects is very important.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the post wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” Morrow said.



