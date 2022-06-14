Fayetteville community honors U.S. Army, Soldiers during Army’s 247th Birthday

Photo By Spc. Joshua Cowden | Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps take an oath of enlistment at Segra...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Cowden | Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps take an oath of enlistment at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. on June 14, 2022. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Troy D. Galloway, deputy commanding general, Army National Guard, United States Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Despite the blistering summer sun, the Fayetteville community came out to honor Soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ U.S. Army’s Birthday celebration, June 14. The event featured a cake cutting ceremony and an oath of enlistment for 15 Soldiers assigned across XVIII Airborne Corps.



The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Troy D. Galloway, Deputy Commanding General, Army National Guard, U.S. Army Forces Command.



“We are here celebrating the Army’s Birthday and using this opportunity to engage the community,” Galloway said. “Fayetteville is a special place. So, what Fayetteville does with their engagement in Fort Bragg and the greater military community here is paramount to Army Readiness. As we all know, family readiness is critical for Soldier Readiness. So, the fact that we have this welcoming community here in Fayetteville, you can't overstate the importance of that to the Army.”



One of the Soldiers reenlisting was Staff Sgt. Gregory Sublett, a Fredericksburg, Va. native, who currently serves in the 108th Military Police Company, 503rd MP Battalion, 16th MP Brigade.



Sublett was very excited to be reenlisting and was thankful for the opportunity to do so in front of the Fayetteville community.



“What made me want to reenlist today is to stabilize here on Bragg,” Sublett said. “There are a ton of great schools and career opportunities for me here, and I’m excited to do so on this historic Army Birthday.”



The support for the military in this community is unmatched and the city of Fayetteville was out in full support for the event in honor of the U.S. Army’s Birthday celebration.



Along with the reenlistment ceremony, the Woodpeckers commemorated the Army’s birthday as both Galloway and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Forces Command, both threw a ceremonial first pitch before the game.



In the spirit of the event honoring our Nation’s Army, Staff Sgt. Elisa Rivera, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Sustainment Brigade, sang the National Anthem in front of the Woodpecker fans attending the game.



According to Galloway, this event was truly special, helping reinforce the enduring bond with the Fayetteville community but also highlighting commitment and sacrifice of military service.



“It’s no secret that the Army is having a hard time meeting its end strength,” Galloway said. “So, the fact that we have Soldiers that are willingly raising their right hand to reenlist and continue to serve in our Army touches me deeply.”



“This is absolutely a time in our history where we need patriots to stand up and take the oath to continue to serve, '' he added. “The fact that they have already served for years and are willing to continue to serve, at great sacrifice to themselves and their family, makes me very proud to be a part of this Army and these Soldiers.”