June 15, 2022

Contact: Lt. Brandon Skelly

Office: (231) 922-8273

Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil



TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over a change of command ceremony at Air Station Traverse City at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17.



Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for command of the air station from Cmdr. Christopher Wright, the outgoing commanding officer, to incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Andrew Schanno. The ceremony will be attended by all members of the unit, so they can witness the transfer of leadership firsthand. Several family members, community leaders and friends of the officers involved will also be in attendance.



Schanno, who served previously at Air Station Traverse City, returns after serving as the executive officer at Air Station Sitka, Alaska.



The ceremony will be streamed live on the Air Station Traverse City Facebook page. Media interested in attending may contact Lt. Brandon Skelly at (231) 922-8273 or Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil to make arrangements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2022 Date Posted: 06.15.2022 13:32 Story ID: 423055 Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command ceremony set at Air Station Traverse City, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.