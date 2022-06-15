Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command ceremony set at Air Station Traverse City

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 15, 2022
    Contact: Lt. Brandon Skelly
    Office: (231) 922-8273
    Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil

    TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over a change of command ceremony at Air Station Traverse City at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17.

    Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for command of the air station from Cmdr. Christopher Wright, the outgoing commanding officer, to incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Andrew Schanno. The ceremony will be attended by all members of the unit, so they can witness the transfer of leadership firsthand. Several family members, community leaders and friends of the officers involved will also be in attendance.

    Schanno, who served previously at Air Station Traverse City, returns after serving as the executive officer at Air Station Sitka, Alaska.

    The ceremony will be streamed live on the Air Station Traverse City Facebook page. Media interested in attending may contact Lt. Brandon Skelly at (231) 922-8273 or Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil to make arrangements.

