June 15, 2022
Contact: Lt. Brandon Skelly
Office: (231) 922-8273
Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over a change of command ceremony at Air Station Traverse City at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17.
Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for command of the air station from Cmdr. Christopher Wright, the outgoing commanding officer, to incoming commanding officer Cmdr. Andrew Schanno. The ceremony will be attended by all members of the unit, so they can witness the transfer of leadership firsthand. Several family members, community leaders and friends of the officers involved will also be in attendance.
Schanno, who served previously at Air Station Traverse City, returns after serving as the executive officer at Air Station Sitka, Alaska.
The ceremony will be streamed live on the Air Station Traverse City Facebook page. Media interested in attending may contact Lt. Brandon Skelly at (231) 922-8273 or Brandon.G.Skelly@uscg.mil to make arrangements.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 13:32
|Story ID:
|423055
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command ceremony set at Air Station Traverse City, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT