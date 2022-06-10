USS Wichita Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 220610-N-N3764-0500 PONCE, Puerto Rico – (June 10, 2022) -- The color guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220610-N-N3764-0500 PONCE, Puerto Rico – (June 10, 2022) -- The color guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) as Cmdr. Eric Meyers relieves Cmdr. Daniel Reiher as commanding officer in Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 10, 2022. Wichita is in the U.S. 4th Fleet operating area (OPAREA) in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force-South’s counter-narcotics mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Jonathan Richards/Released) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Eric Meyers relieved Cmdr. Daniel Reiher as commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), in a ceremony held aboard Wichita in Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 10, 2022.



Capt. Todd Peters, Commodore, Mine Division 22 served as guest speaker for the ceremony.



During his command, Reiher led Wichita and her crew through two 4th Fleet deployments directly supporting the National Drug Control Strategy in the Caribbean Sea. He conducted numerous interdictions to support Joint Interagency Task Force-South’s counter narcotics efforts in the region and oversaw multiple exercises supporting the certification and qualification of other LCS Freedom-variant crews as Mine Division 22’s training ship.



Due to his efforts, Wichita was awarded the Battle Effectiveness (Battle E) award for calendar year 2021.



Reiher’s next assignment will be to command the Littoral Combat Ship Training Facility in Mayport, Fla.



Cmdr. Meyers is a native of Kankakee, Ill. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a Master’s degree from Villanova University. He commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program in May 2001 and was designated a surface warfare officer in October 2002.



In previous tours, he served as the anti-submarine warfare officer and damage control assistant on the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate USS De Wert (FFG 45), weapons officer and combat systems officer on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79); and executive officer on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99).



Ashore, Meyers served as senior advisor and assistant professor of naval science, Villanova University maritime warfare instructor and air and missile defense cell lead for the surface warfare officer’s school command, and as J3NW nuclear operations branch chief at United States Strategic Command.

Most recently, he commanded USS Farragut (DDG 99) from June 2020 to November 2021 and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) from Jan. to March 2022.



"I am excited to take command of such a well-trained and professional crew,”said Meyers. “From the moment I stepped aboard the tenacity and positive attitude demonstrated by every member of the Wichita team has been absolutely amazing.”



Meyers takes command of Wichita while deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet operating area (OPAREA) in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force-South’s counter-narcotics mission.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.