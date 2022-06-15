Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer Sundown

    Cryptologic Warfare LDO Sundown

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Catlett | The Navy plans to suspend future Active Component Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty...... read more read more

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Catlett 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The Navy plans to suspend future Active Component Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer designator 681X accessions, the service announced June 2.

    According to NAVADMIN 128/22, the suspension is due to the overlap in CW LDO and Chief Warrant Officer skillsets.

    “As we seek to optimize the Cryptologic Warfare and Information Warfare community in the face of Strategic Competition, it is imperative we consider how we assess and develop our warriors, build readiness, sustain our force, and employ combat power,” said Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces.

    The formal disestablishment of the 681X designator will take place after the current inventory naturally attrite. All 681X billets will be converted to either 781X or 181X in coordination with billet stakeholders. The Navy suspended CW LDO 681X accessions beginning with the FY- 23 In-Service Procurement Board.

    “The Cryptologic Limited Duty Officer program served our Cryptologic Warfare community exceptionally well and plays an important part in their legacy, but no longer aligns with community needs as we look to the future,” said Aeshbach.

    Active Component CW LDOs are highly encouraged to complete Cryptologic Warfare Officer requirements and submit requests for lateral conversion requests, consistent with NAVADMIN 014/18 and OPNAVINST 1210.5A.

    For more information reach out to the following points of contact:

    CW Community Manager:
    CDR Brian Schulz
    (901) 874-3123/DSN 882
    brian.l.schulz.mil@us.navy.mil.

    LDO and CWO Community Manager:
    CAPT David Dwyer
    (901)874-3042/DSN 882
    david.dwyer1.mil@us.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:58
    Story ID: 423036
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer Sundown, by PO2 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cryptologic Warfare LDO Sundown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CryptologicWarfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT