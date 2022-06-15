The Navy plans to suspend future Active Component Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer designator 681X accessions, the service announced June 2.



According to NAVADMIN 128/22, the suspension is due to the overlap in CW LDO and Chief Warrant Officer skillsets.



“As we seek to optimize the Cryptologic Warfare and Information Warfare community in the face of Strategic Competition, it is imperative we consider how we assess and develop our warriors, build readiness, sustain our force, and employ combat power,” said Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces.



The formal disestablishment of the 681X designator will take place after the current inventory naturally attrite. All 681X billets will be converted to either 781X or 181X in coordination with billet stakeholders. The Navy suspended CW LDO 681X accessions beginning with the FY- 23 In-Service Procurement Board.



“The Cryptologic Limited Duty Officer program served our Cryptologic Warfare community exceptionally well and plays an important part in their legacy, but no longer aligns with community needs as we look to the future,” said Aeshbach.



Active Component CW LDOs are highly encouraged to complete Cryptologic Warfare Officer requirements and submit requests for lateral conversion requests, consistent with NAVADMIN 014/18 and OPNAVINST 1210.5A.



For more information reach out to the following points of contact:



CW Community Manager:

CDR Brian Schulz

(901) 874-3123/DSN 882

brian.l.schulz.mil@us.navy.mil.



LDO and CWO Community Manager:

CAPT David Dwyer

(901)874-3042/DSN 882

david.dwyer1.mil@us.navy.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2022 Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:58 Story ID: 423036 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer Sundown, by PO2 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.