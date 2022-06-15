AMLC welcome new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Ellen Crown | Army Medical Logistics Command senior enlisted leader Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed passes...... read more read more Photo By Ellen Crown | Army Medical Logistics Command senior enlisted leader Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed passes the unit colors to color bearer Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Detrick, Maryland on June 14. Shaheed assumed responsibility from outgoing senior enlisted leader Sgt. Major Monnet Bushner. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The Army Medical Logistics Command team bid farewell to their senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Detrick June 14.

Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner transferred duties to Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed, with AMLC Commander Col. Tony Nesbitt presiding over the ceremony.

Nesbitt described Bushner as invaluable and a true advocate for all members – military and civilian -- of the AMLC team.

“Sgt. Maj. Bushner has embodied the Army standards. She is always an advocate, always a proponent, always thinking strategically, always thinking operationally, always thinking about you and what we can do as an organization and command to be better,” said Nesbitt.

Bushner, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, enlisted in 1999 before training to become a combat medic. Through her different assignments, Bushner has served in numerous leadership positions. In 2020, she graduated from the Army’s Sergeant Major Academy before arriving at Fort Detrick.

“Why do I serve? I serve because of people like you. You are driven toward excellence and put your best foot forward at all times,” said Bushner. “I am blessed to have crossed paths with all of you. We all have a story and now you are part of mine.”

Bushner’s next assignment is in Fort McNair where she will serve as the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Inspector General.



Shaheed, who started his Army career in 1997 out of Miami, Florida, is the fourth sergeant major to serve as senior enlisted adviser of AMLC, the Army’s premier medical logistics organization activated in 2019.

Shaheed attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced individual training as a biomedical equipment specialist at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Through numerous assignments over his 25-year career, he has served in leadership positions as squad leader, department noncommissioned officer in charge, platoon sergeant, first sergeant, brigade S-4 noncommissioned officer in charge, clinical operations sergeant major and command sergeant major.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” Shaheed said. “This command is rowing hard and doing an amazing job. I am looking forward to serving with all of you and continuing the tradition of excellence. ”