Photo Essay: Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is set up at a campsite May 13, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is set up at a campsite May 13, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photos of Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground are shown May 13, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. In 2020 and 2021, Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground had a couple of the best years ever seen at the area.



For 2022, the campground fully reopened May 2 and officials hope to see that continued success.



“We’ve been having some of the busiest and best seasons we’ve experienced at Pine View,” said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We expect the same this summer.”



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.



Some of the services available at the campground include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails.



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



• Sportsman’s Range.



“Again we look forward to another great year,” Karis said. “We have exceptional camp sites, cabins, and more. I encourage everyone to pay us a visit this year.”



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



