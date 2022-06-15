Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard establishes safety zone for Sail Grand Prix event near Chicago Harbor Entrance and Monroe Harbor

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    This zone will be established to protect the safety of racing participants during the United States’
    Sail Grand Prix race. During the hours that the safety zone is established, no recreational traffic will be allowed inside the safety zone. Only Sail Grand Prix flagged boats will be allowed in the
    safety zone while it is active.

    Recreational boaters in the area can motor along a 300 meter transit lane demarcated by buoys to
    transit from the Chicago lock into Lake Michigan. This transit lane is shown by a dotted blue line
    in the diagram above. Boaters are asked to limit their speed to 5 mph when in the transit lane.

    “We are excited to help ensure the safety of this event for the first time in six years,” said Cmdr.
    Thomas Pequignot, Coast Guard Incident Commander for the race, “We are coordinating closely
    with multiple agency partners to protect the safety of all participants and bystanders. We are
    urging patience and cooperation around the safety zone as the area is expected to be busy with
    boater traffic.”

    Waterside spectators are expected to create an area of congested boater traffic surrounding the
    race box and the established safety zone. All boaters should heed the directions of any law
    enforcement vessels in the area.

    If any waterside bystander of the race experiences an emergency, they can reach out to the Coast
    Guard on channel 16 or call the Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at (414) 747-7190.

    -USCG-

