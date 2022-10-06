Naval Information Warfighting Development Center Holds Third Change of Command

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Naval Information Warfighting Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command...... read more read more Photo By Robert Fluegel | Naval Information Warfighting Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command ceremony on 10 June. Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza (second from left) was relieved as Commander NIWDC by CAPT Bryan E. Braswell (second from right). Vice Adm. Kelly A. Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces (center), was the presiding officer. Also pictured are CTTCM Kristalina M. Greene (left) and CAPT David B. Thames, Chaplain (right). (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza was relieved by Capt. Bryan E. Braswell as the officer leading Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) in a change of command ceremony held at Navy Cyber Defense Command in Suffolk, Va., 10 June.



Navy change of command ceremonies are both celebratory and deeply rooted in tradition. This change of command had a distinctly different atmosphere compared to the last in which participation was limited due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. This time, staff and guests had the honor and priviledge to both participate in and observe the event.



Vernazza and the NIWDC team’s accomplishments during his tenure were many. He credited the NIWDC team for their professionalism and dedication to duty. “I couldn’t be more proud of how everyone executed these last 24 months. I was blessed with a phenomenal team of Officers, Chiefs, Sailors, civilians, and contractors who were motivated to be that adaptable force, focused on mission accomplishment,” said Vernazza.



Vernazza recounted some of the specific accomplishments that occurred during his two-year term as NIWDC Commander: the continued growth of the Information Warfare (IW) Weapons School for Warfare Tactics Instructors or WTIs; the IW Commander’s course; the development of a lab for live, virtual, and constructive IW training; and a command reorganization, to include becoming an Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC) to Navy Information Warfare Training Group Atlantic and its four subordinate commands.



Concluding his speech Vernazza stated, “It has been an honor to be able to command NIWDC, advance Information Warfare in the fleet, and chart a north star that delivers excellence in warfighting.” He also emphasized that he couldn’t have asked for a better team, and was thankful for the opportunity and grateful for all of the support he received while in command.



Vernazza was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal (his fifth award) during the ceremony. He will be moving forward to take command of the newly established Fleet Information Warfare Center Pacific (FIWCPAC) in Hawaii.



Taking the helm, Braswell pronounced that he relishes the opportunity to build on what Vernazza and the NIWDC team have done, saying “We at NIWDC - this team - will meet the challenges of modern Information Warfare across all domains with vigor, thought, leadership, and creativity…The stakes are high and we will not fail.”



In his final comments Braswell said, “I am truly humbled and honored to serve as your Commander and will do my best to live up to the expectations that you, our Navy, and our nation have of me.”



Established in early 2017 as one of five Warfighting Development Centers, NIWDC develops and champions information warfare initiatives that are advancing capabilities in Strategic Competition and Distributed Maritime Operations.



One of 96 commands under Naval Information Forces, NIWDC is the Navy's IW tactical center of excellence which develops and enhances high-end fleet warfighting capabilities and tactics.



