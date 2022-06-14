V Corps Attends Largest Land, Airland, Security Defense Exhibition In The World

PARIS, France – U.S. Army V Corps and Soldiers from subordinate commands attended the EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show, the largest land and air-land defense and security exhibition in the world from June 13 - 17 in Paris, France to further prioritize modernization and experimentation efforts, increase interoperability with allies and partners, and maintain capability overmatch through complementary efforts.

U.S. civilian and military personnel represented multiple commands at the event including U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), V Corps staff, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, with additional support from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 3rd Brigade 4th Infantry Division.

Other than improving interoperability between allies and partners, Soldiers and representatives had the chance to visit over 1,800 exhibits displaying modernized and multi-domain technologies that can directly contribute to deterring potential adversary hostility. Over 100 U.S. defense companies attended the event, along with the other 57,000 visitors, military personnel, and distinguished guests participating from over 150 countries.

“We are really here to show support to our allies, particularly with France because the show is hosted in Paris,” said Col. Ken Braeger, V Corps’ Chief of Security Cooperation, who is in charge of ensuring the static displays are maintained with a professional appearance. “I am also here to answer any questions about the U.S. Army V Corps, and its role here in Europe.”

V Corps provided support that allowed the display of American equipment during the event, such as an M1A2 Abrams Tank, M109A6/A7 Paladin tank, AH-64 Apache Helicopter, HH-60 Blackhawk, FGM-148 Javelin, M-ATV, and more. The static examples promoted modernization and the enhancement of defense cooperation between allies. Not only is the EUROSATORY about displaying equipment to the public, but it is also an essential asset to building relationships. As the U.S. Army develops new technologies, public events such as the EUROSATORY are vital to enhance defense cooperation that will in return, extend networks, alliances, and partnerships capable of facing any challenge that the future may hold.

“Being out here and only a couple hours into the show, I’ve talked to a lot of interns, contractors, people from other militaries, and people that work in the defense industry,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zane Brandes, an Aeromedical Evacuation pilot for an HH-60 Blackhawk from Cole Camp, Missouri, a part of 1/214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps. “We specifically are here to showcase what we do, to hopefully build some trust and cooperation”.

Since 1967, France (America’s oldest ally), has given partners from all over the world an opportunity to share U.S. defense technology, as well as state-of-the-art equipment and services for the defense and security industries at the EUROSATORY. The event is hosted once every two years, but due to COVID-19, the event was canceled in 2020. This year, pursuing a chance to further engage with members of allied militaries has proven vital for the development of American Soldiers: learning new skills and tactics while applying them to further strengthen their lethality on the battlefield that has been and always will be a key asset to success.

As America's forward deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater.

