Yuma Proving Ground library unveils new Touch2Play pad

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Yuma Proving Ground Library has a new Touch2Play interactive pad for patrons to enjoy. Users can play educational and sports games, work to solve puzzles and crosswords. The learning games can help young kids learn the ABCs and numbers. The pad also has a multiple player mode.

    “The kids really seem to love it,” explained Supervisory Library Technician Bianca Carpenter.

    “Most of the time they are in here laughing and clicking on the screen and trying to challenge parents on the games.”

    The pad resides in the children’s area but can be used for all ages though the target age is three-to-seven-year age range.

    Also at the library is the summer reading program, Registration started June 13. There are also hands-on board games, a Lego table, video game room, craft room and TV area in the library for the public to enjoy.

