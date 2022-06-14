U.S. Army North celebrates U.S. Army’s 247th birthday, inducts new ‘Distinguished Quartermasters’

Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding general of Army North, Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding general of Army North, Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, senior enlisted advisor of Army North, and others cut the birthday cake during the Army’s 247th birthday celebration, held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 14, 2022. The Army’s annual birthday celebration highlights total force history and tradition, and commemorates the continuous commitment to defending America 24/7. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Andrea Kent) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army North celebrated the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday in a ceremony, which included the induction of new Distinguished Quartermasters and the traditional cutting of the birthday cake at the Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, June 14, 2022.



The ceremony, hosted by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army North, celebrated Army history and culture, which commemorates and reflects on the accomplishments of the total army force.



“This is who we are. We are very proud of [our] lineage,” said Evans. “It’s important that we think about, and we remember, what it means to have an Army that serves the people.”



During the birthday celebration, service members reflected the history of the Army through the wear of period uniforms from the Revolutionary War through Desert Storm and the modern era. Then four community members were inducted as Distinguished Quartermasters.



“I always looked up to the Distinguished Quartermasters. Their support of the military is something I’ve always admired,” said Erwin J. De Luna, president of the board of directors for the United San Antonio Pow Wow, Inc., and one of the four new Distinguished Quartermasters inducted in today’s ceremony.



Bill Kingman, Caren Soto, and Jeff Wells were also inducted into the Distinguished Quartermasters for their contributions to service members, veterans, and military families.



Since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Army Soldiers, families, and civilians alike have greatly supported our nation and its constitution. Distinguished Quartermasters greatly reflect exceptional contribution to the Army mission through their tireless support to military programs and the San Antonio community.



“It’s an absolute honor to stand side by side with the other amazing Distinguished Quartermaster inductees,” said Jeff Wells, president and founder of Wish for our Heroes, and another inductee. “I feel a sense of honor and thankfulness to all those volunteers and members of Army North, along with the San Antonio community who come together to support our military community.”



This year’s Army Birthday celebrated our people – Soldiers, families, and civilians – who make defending America 24/7 possible.