Fort Sill NCO pulls hat trick

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 10, 2022) — A Fort Sill noncommissioned officer was able to pull off a rare hat trick Friday when he was promoted to Sergeant First Class, reenlisted indefinitely and received an Army Commendation medal — all during a single ceremony.



Sgt. 1st Class Michael Nazarko, an instructor with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery, had only just pinned on his new rank when he was presented with the medal and administered his reenlistment oath by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



Nazarko joined the Army from New Jersey in 2012. However, unlike many new Soldiers who join right out of high school, the NCO said he waited till he was 28 years old, after working many jobs gaining many experiences. He said he initially joined because of family tradition but continued to serve because of the people and the diverse missions he has participated in throughout his career.



“This is the greatest Army in the world,” Nazarko said. “No matter where I go in the world, I’m with some of the greatest people America has to offer — that’s why I continue to serve. This Army is a family and a lifestyle, and we are here for each other, and I can’t imagine myself outside of this Army anymore.”



Kamper, who was Nazarko’s brigade commander when they both served in the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, was on hand to not only administer the oath of enlistment, but to pin on Nazarko’s new stripes as well. He recalled Nazarko as a newly enlisted Soldier.



“This is a pretty significant moment,” said Kamper. “When we put a second rocker on a noncommissioned officer, that's a mark of professionalism within our profession. We're proud of you, and I'm proud of you.”



Nazarko was also awarded the Army Commendation medal for “outstanding service while serving as an Advanced Individual Training Instructor….” The award comes as Nazarko is preparing to transition from Fort Sill to the Republic of Korea.



After swearing Nazarko in, Kamper presented him with a challenge coin but only after the NCO made a promise regarding the phrase on the back of the coin that says, “Culture of Values.” Kamper went on to talk about NCOs leading the way on imparting those values on Soldiers they lead and emphasizing the Army’s strive for excellence.



“Most of these points say something about excellence,” Kamper said. “So, I present you with this coin under the condition that if your pursuit of excellence stops, you give the coin back.”