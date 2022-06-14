18th Airborne Corps partners with Army Futures Command for Dragon’s Lair 7

Photo By Sgt. Marygian Barnes | The seven Dragon's Lair 5 contestants are just moments away from pitching their ideas...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marygian Barnes | The seven Dragon's Lair 5 contestants are just moments away from pitching their ideas to a panel of senior military leaders and civilian industry experts from across the technology sector. The seven from left to right are: U.S. Army Maj. Ben Hall, Capt. Stephen Sheets, 1st Lt. Mahdi Al- Husseini, Lt. Col. Michael Hefti, Lt. Col Jason Harlan, Sgt. 1st Class Michele Rebelo and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Swift. The XVIII Airborne Corps established the Dragon's Lair program in October 2020 to provide our Sky Dragon Soldiers a platform to share ideas for addressing problems across the Corps. see less | View Image Page

For the first ever, the XVIII Airborne Corps will partner with Army Futures Command (AFC) to co-host the seventh installment of the innovative series “Dragon’s Lair.” This next edition of the “Shark-Tank”-style competition will take place on August 16 in Austin, Texas.



In August 2020, the XVIII Airborne Corps, known as America’s Contingency Corps, developed “Dragon’s Lair” as a way to give Soldiers at the lowest level across the Corps a platform to convey their innovative ideas and concepts to civilian technical experts and senior military leaders. This new partnership with AFC will now bring ideas to the forefront of the U.S. Army’s premier institution charged with the modernization of the Army and its future readiness at a faster rate.



After five successful “episodes” of the program, the XVIII Airborne Corps realized that Dragon's Lair could go beyond the Army’s reach and decided to open it up to all military service members across the Department of Defense to seek more innovators and diversity of ideas across the Joint Force.



The seventh iteration of Dragon’s Lair and the partnership with AFC brings an opportunity to unlock infinite potential and a series of new ideas for the advancement of the U.S. military. In the past, Dragon's Lair has taken the previously unimaginable ideas of a cooling apparatus for body armor, an algorithm to predict a building's layout, the exceptional family member program app, and an armored vehicle safety system and elevated them to the next level for the betterment of the Profession of Arms.



DOD service members can submit their innovative ideas to the following website, unum.nsin.us/xviii-airborne. Users must create an account on the user-friendly site and can do so from a civilian computer or phone. All innovation concepts must have a description of the innovation, and the problem being addressed. Ideas must be submitted to the site by July 24, 2022 to be eligible for consideration by Dragon’s Lair 7.