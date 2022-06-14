Fort Drum New Parent Support Program helps community members prepare healthy snacks for summer

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members enjoy a cooking class on healthy snacks, with a Flag Day...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members enjoy a cooking class on healthy snacks, with a Flag Day theme, June 14 at the Enrichment Center. With instruction and guidance from Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educators, the class was hosted by the New Parent Support Program and invited parents and children, ages, 18 months to three, to prepare and taste some healthy snacks together. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 14, 2022) -- Flag Day is all about celebrating the Red, White and Blue, and Fort Drum community members got a taste of that during the New Parent Support Program’s free class on healthy snacks June 14 at the Enrichment Center.



“It’s Flag Day and the Army’s birthday, so we came up with the theme ‘Red, White and Un-blue-ivable’ to go with recipes that had those colors in them,” said Ali Larisa, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program family development program educator.



Each recipe included an abundance of fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthy ingredients to demonstrate that healthy snacks can be easy to prepare, and they can satisfy children of all ages. This was evident by the young chefs who gobbled up little handfuls of berries, tomato slices and shredded cheese.



“We try to include things are relatively simple that kids can do to help prepare the snacks,” Larisa said. “But a lot of times, you see it going into their mouths before it goes on the plate.”



When it came to rolling out the dough, the kids delighted in smashing it down with their hands.



“The idea is to make it fun and tasty, and a way to encourage them to try new foods,” Larisa said. “I always try to keep nutrition in mind when choosing the recipes.”



During the cooking class, attendees made a Red, White and Blue Pita Pizza, with thinly sliced potatoes and grape tomatoes. A sugar cookie fruit pizza was loaded with fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. The group also enjoyed homemade, kid-friendly salsa and chips. A Fireworks Cheese Stick recipe also included strawberries and blueberries in an artful arrangement.



“These aren’t the same old snacks people are used to,” Larisa said. “With any of our cooking classes, we want people to try something new and try using fresh ingredients. There are a lot of local farm stands and farmer’s markets where you can get these ingredients.”



The next cooking class, “Sunsational Summer Snacks,” is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 14 at the Enrichment Center. To register, call (315) 772-0748 or 772-2933.



The New Parent Support Program falls under the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program, located in Bldg. 10250 on 4th Armored Division Drive. For more information, call (315) 772-5914 or visit home.army.mil/drum/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/soldier-and-family-readiness-division-sfrd/SFRC/family-advocacy-program-fap.