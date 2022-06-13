Duty calls for early graduate

Faculty, staff, and seminar mates gathered in Will Washcoe Auditorium on May 31 for Army Col. Reginald William's Army War College graduation. Due to an immediate deployment, Williams will miss his graduation with the rest of the student body on June 10.



Williams received his master's degree in Strategic Studies and will be heading to Iraq next week.



"I have formed two sets of relationships here at the War College," said Williams. "One with my peers, my classmates, not just Army students but also international fellows and those in our sister services. I think those are going to be some lifelong bonds."



"The second relationship I learned here is that I have developed a relationship with the organic industrial base and the strategic Army on how the Army works through the enterprise management. Spending most of the time at the tactical level was a great opportunity to see how the Army really runs, how national policy is formed, how strategy is developed and how we get those widgets from the laboratory to the warfighter."



"The biggest lessons learned will be the practical application of the course material here," said Williams. "While taking the Security Cooperation 101 course, it validated everything we have learned here in the past year."



The class of 2022 will graduate on June 10 at 9 a.m. at the Wheelock Bandstand on Carlisle Barrack's historic parade field. This year's graduating class consists near 400 graduates from the Army officers, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, Civilians, and 80 International Fellows from 75 countries.

