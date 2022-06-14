U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Host Distinguished Visitors Tour

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Transatlantic Division hosted a delegation for the Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers (QECE) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 9.



USACE has been building strong partnerships across the Middle East for many years. These partnerships and the projects that have been executed are not just necessary for USACE’s success, but also the success of the nation’s global priorities and allied mission partners' continued security and stability.



“USACE is an asset not only to countries in the Middle East but globally,” said Col. Patrick Combs, USACE Mobile District’s Program Integration manager. Qatar is a perfect example of how we are capable of supporting not only their military efforts but also civilian.”



The QECE mission is similar to the USACE mission as the QECE leads the planning, design, and construction for military projects for Qatar. They are now expanding into the operations and maintenance (O&M) of those facilities. QECE is working to expand their ability to help their nation by preparing for a more significant role in emergency management and other critical areas.



“We (USACE) are grateful for our partnership with the QECE; together, we are stronger. This visit will only strengthen this partnership,” said Pete Taylor, USACE Mobile District’s Deputy for Program and Project Management.



The QECE team had the opportunity to engage with USACE’s Leadership, Division, District, Air Force and partner agency personnel who support the rebuild of Tyndall AFB to gain a deeper understanding of what USACE provides to the Department of Defense and the nation as they develop their operations and maintenance program.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports us (QECE) with new, innovative, sustainable engineering and construction solutions,” said Maj. Gen. Essa Ali E M Al-Kubaisi, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers. “We greatly appreciate the hospitality of our hosts and everyone’s support of in our partnership.”



The team led by Al-Kubaisi will be visiting HQ-USACE and four other U.S. installations to gather more information on training considerations, best practices, lessons learned, and cutting-edge technology being utilized to ensure they develop their program with the best information possible.



The Army Corps of Engineers has sought to assist the expansion of the Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers’ capabilities through a close partnership. Done primarily through the Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Division and its two districts, the Middle East District and the Expeditionary District, which are responsible for projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



To read more about this partnership in action between USACE and QECE visit the website https://go.usa.gov/xJNdG.

