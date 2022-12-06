Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air and Army National Guard members conduct joint training exercise

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hanson 

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    DES MOINES, Iowa – During June drill, members of the 132d Operations Support Squadron (OSS) Intelligence joined the annual training for Charlie Company 2, 147th Air Assault Helicopter Battalion (AHB) in Boone, Iowa, by providing mission planning support to their aircrews and joining their teams for an air assault training mission that took place in the surrounding areas.

    Members of the 132d OSS Intelligence have provided support to the 147th AHB for eight years. The partnership began as pre-deployment support including briefings and trainings in threats, current intelligence, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape and preparation of the environment.

    Throughout the years, the OSS Intel group has supported multiple Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. This partnership has turned into continuous support and training during dwell periods.

    The support from intelligence members provided a realistic training environment and enabled them to practice supporting mission sets outside of the 132d Wing.

