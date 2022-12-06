DES MOINES, Iowa – During June drill, members of the 132d Operations Support Squadron (OSS) Intelligence joined the annual training for Charlie Company 2, 147th Air Assault Helicopter Battalion (AHB) in Boone, Iowa, by providing mission planning support to their aircrews and joining their teams for an air assault training mission that took place in the surrounding areas.



Members of the 132d OSS Intelligence have provided support to the 147th AHB for eight years. The partnership began as pre-deployment support including briefings and trainings in threats, current intelligence, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape and preparation of the environment.



Throughout the years, the OSS Intel group has supported multiple Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. This partnership has turned into continuous support and training during dwell periods.



The support from intelligence members provided a realistic training environment and enabled them to practice supporting mission sets outside of the 132d Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 12:33 Story ID: 422925 Location: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Air and Army National Guard members conduct joint training exercise, by A1C Victoria Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.