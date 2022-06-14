Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Safety Unit Chicago holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Marine Safety Unit Chicago holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    CHICAGO – Cmrd. Timothy Tilghman relieved Cmrd. Randy Preston as commander of Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Chicago in a change-of-command ceremony in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Monday.
    Capt. Don Montoro, Commander, Sector Lake Michigan, presided over the event.
    Tilghman is a Marine Safety professional with law enforcement and defense operations experience. Tilghman was previously assigned as the Chief of Prevention of the Marine Transportation System at Sector Houston- Galveston.

    “The ports surrounding Chicago hold a unique place in the maritime community both for their diversity and their impact on the National economy,” said Tilghman. “I look forward to working with all of the Coast Guard’s excellent partners in Chicagoland to continue the advancement of safety, environmental stewardship, and economic development in the area.”
    Preston served for three years as the commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Chicago. He has orders to the National War College for a one-year graduate degree in Strategic Studies.
    Marine Safety Unit Chicago is a responsible for executing the Coast Guard’s Port Safety and Security, Marine Environment Protection, and Commercial Vessel Safety missions under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security. Included in the unit’s area of responsibility are 286 miles of the shoreline of Lake Michigan and the Illinois River system.
    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for one commanding officer to another.
    -USCG-

    This work, Marine Safety Unit Chicago holds Change-of-Command Ceremony, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

