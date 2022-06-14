Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian budget analyst manages $27 million budget for only U.S. Army chemical brigade

    Civilian budget analyst manages $27 million budget for only U.S. Army chemical brigade

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Story by Walter Ham 

    20th CBRNE Command

    FORT HOOD, Texas – An Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep the U.S. Army’s only chemical brigade ready to support combat operations overseas and civil authorities at home.

    Suree D. Valenzuela, a budget analyst for the 48th Chemical Brigade, manages the brigade’s budget and ensures the one-of-a-kind formation has the necessary resources to accomplish its high stakes mission.

    The Fort Hood, Texas-headquartered 48th Chemical Brigade “Spartans” are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards headquarters. Soldiers and civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.

    For her efforts, Valenzuela was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2022.

    Valenzuela managed more than $27 million in funds, cleared more than 350 unmatched transactions and analyzed the budget shortfalls for M1135 Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicles.

    She helped the brigade to navigate the budgetary uncertainty caused by Continuing Resolutions and also supported the 20th CBRNE Command headquarters and the command’s two Explosive Ordnance Disposal groups.

    The 48th Chemical Brigade commands four battalions and 15 companies with units stationed on nine installations in eight states.

    A resident of Georgetown, Texas, Valenzuela retired from the U.S. Army before becoming an Army civilian. During her 20 years as a uniformed Army unit supply specialist, Valenzuela served on Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Lewis, Washington; and Fort Hood, Texas. She deployed to Iraq and Kosovo.

    Valenzuela has served as an Army civilian for 10 years.

    “I support 48th Chemical Brigade operations around the world by being able to provide the financial guidance and funding documents to ensure that they are always in the state of readiness to accomplish any task, mission or training given to them,” said Valenzuela.

    “Every day is a highlight for me working with 48th Chemical Brigade,” said Valenzuela. “I love my job and have the passion to support the warfighters.”

