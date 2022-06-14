Chart Your Naval Career: Waypoints is Coming to NNSY

On a naval vessel, the Sailors chart their course through the seas, determining their route to make it to their destination safely and successfully – with understanding of what challenges they may need to overcome to best reach their goal. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and across the naval enterprise, the same approach is being taken with the new learning management system (LMS) Waypoints, allowing the employee to chart out a course for their own career success.



Waypoints is a Navy-branded cloud-based commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) system that is being implemented through a partnership between Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), the naval shipyards, and regional maintenance centers.



“The naval shipyards are working to transform the way we manage and develop our people,” said Shelly Simpson, NNSY’s Waypoints Deployment Coordinator. “With Waypoints, we are moving towards a modernized software tool which will centralize learning, development, certifications, skill assessments, and career planning into a one-stop shop. Employees can securely log in with an easy single sign-on with their government-issued Common Access Card and gain access to the tools they need to take control of their learning management and career development.”



Once logged in, employees will have access to a plethora of tools at their disposal, including a personalized list of their completed or in-progress trainings, what trainings are required or recommended for completion, as well as a catalog of Navy specific courses growing daily. Waypoints has also integrated with LinkedIn Learning, providing access to all users with over 13,000 professionally developed, high quality, on-demand courses on a vast variety of subjects. In addition, employees can also use the Individual Development Plan capability to set their goals to advance their career and strategize with their supervisor through an automated process. Platforms and processes managed by the naval shipyards will be stood down over time - with Waypoints eventually replacing ATMS, IDP Tools (SharePoint and TWMS) and SF-182 Routing in Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).



NNSY’s Waypoints Implementation Team has been hard at work with gearing up for the launch across the shipyard. Beginning June 15, shipyard employees can dive into Waypoints at https://don.csod.com and explore its different features, testing out the online training functionalities. During this Phase I implementation, users will be able to access Department of the Navy (DoN) mandatory training, development plans, and the LinkedIn Learning catalog. As the team continues to work towards the Phase II and Phase III implementations later this year, users can expect to see training programs including Command University, Fiber Optics, and Project Management Fundamentals as well as certifications and more.



The Implementation Team is working weekly to provide training opportunities and certification workshops for all users interested - providing the help needed as NNSY progresses into the future of career development for America’s Shipyard. Weekly update meetings are held every Wednesday at 9 to 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. For more information or to sign up for a future session, contact Shelly Simpson at shelly.a.simpson2.civ@us.navy.mil or email NNSYWaypointsDivisionAdmins@us.navy.mil.



Check out the Waypoints promotional video developed by NAVSUP on milTube today and see what awaits in this new system: https://www.milsuite.mil/video/watch/video/52899. It’s time to take off with Waypoints – let’s chart your Naval Career today.

