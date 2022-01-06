EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – It was a routine drive home on a routine Thursday after a routine shift for Staff Sgt. Christopher Kleist, a 188th Wing Security Forces defender. He was planning to be home within the hour. However, that changed when he approached mile marker 24 on Interstate 40 near Alma, Ark.

“I saw a lot of smoke billowing from the westbound lanes, as traffic slowed and I grew closer, I saw a vehicle engulfed in flames,” recalled Kleist.

Before emergency responders arrived, Kleist and other bystanders immediately ran to the burning vehicle and pulled the first individual from the wreck before it exploded. Using his Combat Casualty Care training, he began applying pressure to the individual’s wounds and checking for internal injuries. After the police and ambulance arrived, Kleist assisted in loading victims onto stretchers and into the arriving ambulances.



“Mr. Kleist’s assistance was essential to our investigation,” stated Sgt. Derek Nietert, Arkansas State Police. “The scene was chaotic and he personally helped me identify key witnesses [to the crash] before they could leave the scene”



For the next two hours, Kleist remained on site placing markers, assuring 100% accountability of all the victims, and trying to relieve some of the burden of the first responders.

“It was one of the worst accidents I have ever witnessed, and one of the worst ones a lot of the first responders had been called out to,” said Kleist. “I believe I got home about three hours later.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 11:09 Story ID: 422905 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Defender recognized for living saving emergency response, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.