    FC22 Day 1 Results

    Fuerzas Comando 2022

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | The Mexico team members run toward the finish line during the portion of the Physical...... read more read more

    TEGUCIGGALPA, HONDURAS

    06.13.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 countries gave it their all during the physical condition test in the morning of June 13 where Honduras took the lead followed by Ecuador in second and Guatemala in third place. Daily country standings will only reflect the day’s results and not the overall score to maintain ambiguity until the end of the competition.

    "This event is an opportunity to share stories and best practices and build lasting relationships against malign state actors seeking to usurp democracy, "said Col. Jay Brooke, Special Operations Command South Deputy Commander. "We stand united for the rule of law, human dignity, and democracy."

    For more information, photos, and videos visit our feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/alerts/features/5448.

