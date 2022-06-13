FC22 Day 1 Results

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | The Mexico team members run toward the finish line during the portion of the Physical...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano | The Mexico team members run toward the finish line during the portion of the Physical Training Test as part of the first event for Fuerzas Comando 2022, on June 13, 2022, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Fuerzas Comando 2022 is a military exercise consisting of a skills competition between military and police Special Operations teams from the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano) see less | View Image Page

Competitors from 17 countries gave it their all during the physical condition test in the morning of June 13 where Honduras took the lead followed by Ecuador in second and Guatemala in third place. Daily country standings will only reflect the day’s results and not the overall score to maintain ambiguity until the end of the competition.



"This event is an opportunity to share stories and best practices and build lasting relationships against malign state actors seeking to usurp democracy, "said Col. Jay Brooke, Special Operations Command South Deputy Commander. "We stand united for the rule of law, human dignity, and democracy."



For more information, photos, and videos visit our feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/alerts/features/5448.